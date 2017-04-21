6-9am: Mel Fisher

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

12pm – Live Lunch with Cat Casual & The Holy Bones Orchestra at The Mayor’s Gallery in Metro Hall

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm– Friday Ride Home – Prince – an hour of Prince songs in honor of the 1 year anniversary of his passing.

Also listen for a visit with the official Prince Tribute band playing tonight at Headliners, Chase & Ovation!

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Rock and roll icon Ray Davies has toured all over the world with his band The Kinks, but his fascination with the United States is what drives his new album, Americana. Plus, Talia premieres exclusive Record Store Day tracks by Jason Isbell and The War on Drugs.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.