6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

12pm – Live Lunch with All Them Witches at The Mayor’s Gallery in Metro Hall

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm– Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – our monthly hour dedicated to featuring the greatest standards of a by-gone era that still resonate today!

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

On her ninth studio album, Be Myself, Sheryl Crow revisits the sounds that made her an icon of ‘90s pop.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.