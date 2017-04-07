6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

12pm – Live Lunch with Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at The Mayor’s Gallery in Metro Hall

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

2pm – White Reaper plays Guest DJ with Sean for the hour! Their album release show is this Saturday at Zanzabar.

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm– Friday Ride Home – Bridge Over Simon & Garfunkel – the amazing duo Simon and Garfunkel are featured for the hour!

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Tame Impala’s Cameron Avery recorded Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams to explore his identity as a solo artist and find catharsis in music.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.