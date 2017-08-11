6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
12pm – Live Lunch with Andrea Davidson
1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon
3-6pm – Mel Fisher
5pm – Friday Ride Home – DJ’s Choice
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Evocative rapper Brother Ali performs socially music from his newest album, All the Beauty in This Whole Life on the next World Cafe. He shares the personal stories behind songs like “Dear Black Son”, which he wrote for his own child, and explains how his life as an albino and his Muslim faith impact his music.
8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.