6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

12pm – Live Lunch with Andrea Davidson

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Mel Fisher

5pm – Friday Ride Home – DJ’s Choice

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Evocative rapper Brother Ali performs socially music from his newest album, All the Beauty in This Whole Life on the next World Cafe. He shares the personal stories behind songs like “Dear Black Son”, which he wrote for his own child, and explains how his life as an albino and his Muslim faith impact his music.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.