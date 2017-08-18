6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

12pm – Live Lunch with Banditos

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Will Hoge stops by before his show tonight at The Mercury Ballroom.

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Founder and organizer of The Seven Sense Festival happening this weekend, Hunter Embry guest DJs!

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Simon Raymonde played keys and bass for the Scottish band Cocteau Twins from the early 80s until the late 90s, and then devoted himself to running the Bella Union record label. Now he has a new band, Lost Horizons, with ex The Jesus and Mary Chain drummer Richie Thomas and their debut album, Ojalá, is coming on November 3. Simon Raymonde will discuss the many phases of his career as well as the health issue that threatened some of his recent work.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.