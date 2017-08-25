6-9am: Mel Fisher

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

12pm – Live Lunch with Ben Sollee & Kentucky Native

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Sam Bush (plays at KCD Theater on Sept. 8)

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – standard tunes for a standard cocktail party on your radio!

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

In addition to writing the smash 1998 hit “Closing Time” for his band Semisonic, Dan Wilson has co-written some huge contemporary hits including Adele’s “Someone Like You” and the Dixie Chicks’ “Not Ready to Make Nice”. Wilson covers those songs himself on his new album Re-Covered, and shares insights about the craft of co-writing on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.