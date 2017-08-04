6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

12pm – Live Lunch with The Tunesmiths

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – J.T. – an hour of James Taylor in honor of his show this Sunday at The KFC Yum Center!

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

One of America’s premier songwriters, Randy Newman, sits down at the piano to perform and talks with the Cafe’s David Dye. He’s been releasing records since the ’60s, and his new album, called Dark Matter, is out today.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.