6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons



12pm – Live Lunch with Beware The Images

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Dan Tedesco drops by before his show at Club Nirvana.

5pm – Friday Ride Home – It’s a Vintage Cocktail Hour kids! All ages welcome! Playing the greatest hits of yesteryear!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

In July NPR published Turning the Tables, a list of the 150 greatest albums by women. If you saw the rankings and longed to hear more about women in Americana, or if you simply are a fan of Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams, you will want to listen to this roundtable with a turntable on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.