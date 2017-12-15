6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era



12pm – Live Lunch with Linkin’ Bridge

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Members Only show with Jason Isbell (plays at The Louisville Palace tonight!)

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Favorite Songs of The Year 2017!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

From Steely Dan, to The Doobie Brothers, to his own solo career, Michael McDonald has made a lasting mark on pop culture with his distinctive voice. His new release Wide Open is his first album of original material in 17 years – he talks about playing the new songs live, the challenges of his early work with Steely Dan, and how hard it is for him to express his feelings outside of music.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.