6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era



12pm – Live Lunch with Maiden Radio‘s Holiday concert

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Christmas Cocktail Hour by an open fire with Jack Frost nipping at your nose!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Priscilla Presley on the new album, Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

8pm-12am: A Sound Clash Christmas w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between. Tonight, listen for some holiday music with a special tribute to James Brown in the 11 O’clock hour. The “Godfather of Soul” passed away on Christmas Day in 2006.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.