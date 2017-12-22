6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm – Live Lunch with Maiden Radio‘s Holiday concert
1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon
3-6pm – Laura Shine
5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Christmas Cocktail Hour by an open fire with Jack Frost nipping at your nose!
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
Priscilla Presley on the new album, Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
8pm-12am: A Sound Clash Christmas w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between. Tonight, listen for some holiday music with a special tribute to James Brown in the 11 O’clock hour. The “Godfather of Soul” passed away on Christmas Day in 2006.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.