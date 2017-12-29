6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era



12pm – Live Lunch with Bendigo Fletcher

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – In Tribute – honoring the musicians who have passed on in 2017.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Robert Plant tells stories about the very early days of Led Zeppelin, his more recent work with Alison Krauss and the making of his 2017 album, Carry Fire. Also, Chuck Berry’s son, Charles Berry Jr. joins us to remember his late father as we hear more of the best World Cafe interviews of the year.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.