FIVE BUCK FRIDAY! PLEASE SUPPORT YOUR LISTENING FOR 5 BUCKS A MONTH AT 502-814-6565 AND THANKS!

6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era



12pm – Live Lunch today is a “Best of” edition, no live audience but please support this program by donating during 5 Buck Friday at 502-814-6565 and thanks!

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – 70’s Soul Power Hour!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

On the next World Café, we’re digging up the most creative cover songs we can find, and playing them alongside their originals. From Dolly Parton’s bluegrass cut of a Collective Soul classic to Amii Stewart’s disco-fied take on Edie Floyd’s Knock On Wood, it’s a musical adventure we’re calling “Me and My Shadows”.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.