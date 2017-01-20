6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
12pm – Live Lunch with James Lindsey
1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon
3-6pm – Mel Fisher
5pm– Friday Ride Home – DJ’s Choice
6-8pm: World Café With David Dye
California duo Foxygen worked with a 40-piece orchestra to create their forthcoming album, Hang.
8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.