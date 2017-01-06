6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

12pm – Live Lunch with The Louisville Accord featuring Mark Charles Heidinger, Aaron Bibelhauser, Alanna Fugate and Danny Flanigan!

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

4-6pm– Friday Ride Home – Elvis and Bowie – Elvis Presley and David Bowie share a birthday on Jan. 8 so we’ll pay tribute to them both! Plus, WFPK also celebrates turning 21 which means we can now drink legally–finally!

6-8pm: World Café With David Dye

Storied songwriter and guitarist, Robbie Robertson, best known for his work with The Band, visits the World Cafe studio to discuss his newly-released autobiography, Testimony.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.