6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

11am – Live Lunch taping in front of live audience with Mondo Cozmo

12pm – Live Lunch broadcast with Mondo Cozmo

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

2pm – Forecastle artist Evan Patterson of Jaye Jayle

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Forecastle artist John Moreland

4pm – Forecastle artist Teddy Abrams

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Forecastle 2017 – we’ll focus on the bands who’ll be playing this weekend’s Forecastle Festival!

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

After a 6-year hiatus, Fleet Foxes are back with a new album called Crack-Up. The band performs live music showcasing the folk-tinged harmonies they’re known and loved for, and lead singer Robin Pecknold tells Talia Schlanger about some of the creative forces that shaped the album including a trilogy of essays by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.