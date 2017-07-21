6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

12pm – Live Lunch with The Tillers

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Cool Blues – the hottest days require the coolest songs and today it’s an hour of the Blues!

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Blondie’s new album, Pollinator features contributions from Sia, Charlie XCX, Blood Orange, and more. In an encore World Cafe presentation, we’ll hear some of the new songs performed live along with Blondie classics, and talk to founding members Debbie Harry and Chris Stein about the band’s 40 year history.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.