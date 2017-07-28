6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

12pm – Live Lunch with Alex Wright and Brigid Kaelin

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

4pm – Reeves Gabrels (tonight at Time & Space)

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Ridin’ That Train – an hour of the Grateful Dead

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

What does it really mean to be an outlaw? Find out on the World Cafe today as Nashville artist Steve Earle shares his thoughts on his latest record, So You Wannabe an Outlaw.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.