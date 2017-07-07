6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

12pm – Live Lunch with King Kong for The 16th Annual Lebowski Fest

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm– Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – Frank, Ella, Dean, Louis, Nat, and all the greats are featured for your Martini time!

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Hear songs old and new from one of the most influential alternative bands, the Pixies, as they play live at NonComm 2017. They perform hits from classic albums Doolittle and Surfer Rosa plus a new track from the Pixies’ latest album Head Carrier, and you’ve got a front row seat on the next World Cafe!

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.