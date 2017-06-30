6-9am: Mel Fisher

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

12pm – Live Lunch with Cindy Wilson

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm– Friday Ride Home – Eat A Peach – in memory of Gregg Allman we’ll focus on the music of the Allman Brothers for the hour.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Live show kings Dispatch had a decade long hiatus in the Aughts, and returned with a long awaited new disc in 2012. Now, the much beloved band is gracing the summer season with their first album in five years, America, Location 12. Hear them play live and talk about making new music with David Dye on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.