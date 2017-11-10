6-9am: Mel

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons



12pm – Live Lunch with Waxahatchee (playing at Zanzabar tonight too!)

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

4pm – Luna stops by before their show tonight at Headliners!

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – playing all the greats of yesteryear.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Ogilala is the new album from William Patrick Corgan, the Smashing Pumpkins bandleader who you probably better know as Billy. His new album is the first where he felt comfortable being completely himself – hear about that and some live solo acoustic performances on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.