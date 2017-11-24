6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

11:30am – Anemic Royalty debuts a brand new song before their show this Saturday at Headliners!

12pm – Live Lunch with Mondo Cozmo (No live audience, Re-broadcast only)

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

2pm – White Reaper guest DJ’s before their show this Saturday at Headliners.

3-6pm – Mel Fisher

5pm – Friday Ride Home – DJ’s Choice

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

What an amazing year of live music it has been! We look back and hand pick some of our favorite moments from the World Cafe performance studio, including new music by Ryan Adams, The War on Drugs and Rhiannon Giddens as well as reimagined classics from David Crosby and Suzanne Vega.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.