6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
11:30am – Anemic Royalty debuts a brand new song before their show this Saturday at Headliners!
12pm – Live Lunch with Mondo Cozmo (No live audience, Re-broadcast only)
1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon
2pm – White Reaper guest DJ’s before their show this Saturday at Headliners.
3-6pm – Mel Fisher
5pm – Friday Ride Home – DJ’s Choice
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
What an amazing year of live music it has been! We look back and hand pick some of our favorite moments from the World Cafe performance studio, including new music by Ryan Adams, The War on Drugs and Rhiannon Giddens as well as reimagined classics from David Crosby and Suzanne Vega.
8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.