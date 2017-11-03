6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons



12pm – Live Lunch with Vale

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

2pm – The cast of The Greatest: Muhammad Ali, composed by Teddy Abrams, stops by before the Louisville Orchestra’s premiere of the symphony tomorrow night!

3-6pm – Laura Shine

4pm – Keller Williams stops by for a visit before his show at Mercury Ballroom tonight!

5pm – Friday Ride Home – New York State of Mind – the songs of Billy Joel

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Robert Plant tells stories about Led Zeppelin – From the very early days when he and Jimmy Page found their musical common ground, to traveling the world and being inspired to write songs like “Immigrant Song” and “Kashmir.” We’ll also hear music from Plant’s new album, Carry Fire, on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.