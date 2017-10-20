6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons



12pm – Live Lunch with The Cunning

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – When Will I Be Loved? – the great Linda Ronstadt is featured for the hour.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Suzanne Vega’s album Solitude Standing turned 30 and 99.9 Fahrenheit Degrees turned 25. Those records include the songs “Luka”, “Blood Makes Noise”, and “Tom’s Diner” (you know, doo doo doo doo). We hear about the evolution of “Tom’s Diner” – and Suzanne Vega performs live with guitarist Gerry Leonard.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.