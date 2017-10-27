6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons



12pm – Live Lunch with Laurie Jane & The 45’s

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Hippo Campus (tonight at Headliners)

4pm – District 97 drops by before their show tonight at Club Nirvana

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Flashback Friday – 1982

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

David Rawlings has created many beloved albums with his musical and life partner Gillian Welch, but with Poor David’s Almanack the pair took on the monumental task of penning songs worthy of the folk cannon. A powerful live set of recently written, yet timeless songs on the World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.