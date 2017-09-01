6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

12pm – Live Lunch with Appalatin

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Mel Fisher

5pm – Friday Ride Home – DJ’s Choice

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

The rock band The Districts has a new album called Popular Manipulations. On the next World Cafe they’ll share stories about opening for The Rolling Stones and we’ll hear some of the music the band was listening to while making their new record.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.