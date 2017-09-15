6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

12pm – Live Lunch with Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton at University of Louisville’s Red Barn!

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Mel Fisher

5pm – Friday Ride Home – “Radio Radio” songs about radio as we celebrate the opening of our newly renovated building at our Block Party this coming Sunday!

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

The 69th Annual Emmy Awards are happening this Sunday (September 17th). To get you in the mood the World Cafe has put together a show full of songs that made moments – From The Beatles on Ed Sullivan to Michael Kiwanuka’s theme for HBO’s Big Little Lies, you’ll hear a whole lot of TV tunes on the World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.