6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

12pm – Live Lunch with Anat Cohen and Douglas Lora

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Mel Fisher

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – playing all the faves from yesteryear!

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Amadou and Mariam have been making music together since meeting at the Bamako Institute for the Young Blind in Mali in the ’70s. On the next World Cafe Amadou and Mariam perform music from their latest album La Confusion and they tell stories about their first meeting, losing their eyesight and performing “eclipse” concerts in the dark.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.