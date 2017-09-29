6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons 11am – Mark Geary (tomorrow at NuLu Festival)
12pm – Live Lunch with Paul Thorn
1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon
3-6pm – Laura Shine
3pm – Whiskey Shivers (tonight at Zanzabar)
5pm – Friday Ride Home – Reelin’ In The Years – an hour of Steely Dan in honor of the late Walter Becker
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Lilly Hiatt’s intensely personal new album Trinity Lane is named after the street in East Nasvhille where she moved to heal a broken heart while staying sober. Hear Lilly perform live and share stories about her father, acclaimed songwriter John Hiatt, on the next World Cafe.
8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.