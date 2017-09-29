6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons 11am – Mark Geary (tomorrow at NuLu Festival)

12pm – Live Lunch with Paul Thorn

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Whiskey Shivers (tonight at Zanzabar)

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Reelin’ In The Years – an hour of Steely Dan in honor of the late Walter Becker

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Lilly Hiatt’s intensely personal new album Trinity Lane is named after the street in East Nasvhille where she moved to heal a broken heart while staying sober. Hear Lilly perform live and share stories about her father, acclaimed songwriter John Hiatt, on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.