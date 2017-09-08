6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

12pm – Live Lunch with The Cut Family Foundation

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Mel Fisher

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Celebrating Patsy Cline’s birthday!

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Whether you call their sound college rock or jangle pop, Canadian band Alvvays is sure to make waves with their sophomore album, Antisocialites. Lead singer Molly Rankin and guitarist Alec O’Hanley talk about writing the record on Toronto Island, and deliver a live performance drenched in fuzzed out feelings and liquid haze, on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.