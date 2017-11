Frightened Rabbit recently released an EP titled Recorded Songs, three tracks that Scott Hutchison said aren’t to be looked at as b-sides or leftovers, but a trio that stands on their own. Hutchison spoke with Kyle Meredith about the song’s roots to his time spent living in L.A., getting Julien Baker to sing on one of them, 10 years of The Midnight Organ Fight, and losing his guitar in Africa.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Roadless” below!