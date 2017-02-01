Future Islands’ name has popped up plenty of “Most Anticipated” lists that accompany a new year, and the first single from the just announced The Far Field definitely doesn’t disappoint. Nice timing, too, since Blondie just released a new single today, as Debbie Harry makes an appearance on this album as well, though on a different track than featured here. We’re guessing it had to do with both using he same producer, John Congleton, who’s been behind recent classics from St. Vincent and Sleater-Kinney.