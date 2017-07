Spawned from a jam session, “No Horses” takes on a gloomy atmosphere we haven’t heard since Garbage’s sophomore album Version 2.0, throwing a little more electronica to their trademark sound and adding a moody and political direction. The gang has added the one-off single to their current set-list for their tour with Blondie, in support of their most recent LP Strange Little Birds. All proceeds of the track through the end of 2018 will be donated to the Red Cross.