Gary Clark Jr.’s last couple of years have been seemingly nonstop. He released his sophomore LP, The Story of Sonny Boy Slim, in 2015, helped score Deepwater Horizon in 2016, released a live album earlier this year, and most recently, covered a classic from The Beatles for the new Justice League movie and Neil Young’s “Ohio” with Jon Batiste and Leon Bridges. It’s those two covers that spark the conversation that was recorded with Kyle Meredith backstage at Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival.

