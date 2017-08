Industrial icon Gary Numan will release Savage (Songs From A Broken World) on Sept 15. He tells Kyle Meredith about how the concept started with a book he was writing, but caught traction after Trump pulled out of the Paris Accord, leading to a story of dire environmental impacts & religious warfare in a not-so-distant future and the stunning visuals that accompany the music.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “My Name Is Ruin” below.