It’s been quite a while since Jay Aston has released a Gene Loves Jezebel album, but it’s totally worth the wait considering how good Dance Underwater turned out to be. Aston spoke with Kyle Meredith about getting the band to commit and what went into the process, as well as getting influence nods by everyone from Lady Gaga to Blur to The Smashing Pumpkins.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Summertime” below!