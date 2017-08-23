It’s time again for The Kentucky Kickdown! Now in its 5th year, this successful and fun event takes place at The Barret Bar and Retrowrench. Kentucky Kick Down is a vintage motorcycle show that is open to all makes of bikes that are 25 years and older. Motorcycles of all makes and years are welcome, but show judging will be limited to vintage motorcycles only. The event will also include an art show, live music, stunt show, moto-presentations, vendors, a pool tournament, plenty of local food and drink and the Miss Kentucky Kick Down Contest.

The mission of The Kentucky Kick Down is to bring together fans of motorcycle culture, to further the growth of and educate the general public on this segment of motorcycles that have been sitting around collecting dust in garages and barns for so many years. And it’s working! Motorcyclists have come from as far as Philadelphia, Florida, Texas, and even Canada to be a part of the show.

Event Details

Who: Anyone who loves old motorcycles, great music, food, and greasy culture.

What: Gathering of motorcycles 25 years and older and those who love them.

Where: The Barret Bar

When:

Friday, September 15th – The Kick Off Pre-Party, 4pm – 2am at The Barret Bar, 1012 Barret Avenue

Saturday, September 16th – The Kentucky Kick Down, Noon – 10pm at The Barret Bar and block of Barret Ave between Winter Ave and Kentucky St

Sunday, September 17th – Kick It Gathering and Ride Out – 11am – 4pm at H Garage and Retrowrench, 1212 South 7th Street

Gates open at noon on Saturday, September 16th, $25 to pre-register a bike, until Friday 9/8/17, $30 after that. General admission is just $5, free for kids under 12 with an adult. Friday and Sunday free admission. The Kentucky Kick Down takes place on the entire block of Barrett Avenue between Oak and Kentucky streets which is closed down for the event, and surrounds the host bar, The Barret Bar at 1012 Barret Avenue.

Bands and showtimes:

Friday

8:00-11:00 – Bottom Sop

Saturday

1:30 – The Riflemen

2:45 – Mitch Littler

4:00 – Vice Tricks

5:15 – Tommy Dastardly & The Notorious Backsliders

Food Trucks:

Country Loves Breakfast, Fresh Out the Box, La Chandeluer

More info at The Kentucky Kickdown website.

