News of the death of the legendary Gregg Allman hit us like a ton of bricks. With a career spanning more than 40 years, there is no questioning the powerful influence Mr. Allman had on the face of rock n’ roll, folk, country, and music in general. “My Only True Friend” is a beautiful piece about coping with death and a reflection of Gregg’s final days, illustrating his true love: music and being on the road. It’s the final echo of a legend. Don’t fight the goosebumps. Southern Blood will be released September 8th, and is now up for pre-order.