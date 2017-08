The members of Grizzly Bear seemed to have a lot of lives lived in the time between 2012’s Shields and the just released Painted Ruins. Chris Taylor and Christopher Bear spoke to Kyle Meredith about the attention that came from their time away, being part of a mid-2000’s era of bands, and most importantly, what went into the creation of the new LP.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Mourning Sound” below!