Join Count Dukula and our bevy of ghoulish hosts from daylight till midnight, this Tuesday, October 31st, for a marathon of spooky songs! Kill Merry Death also welcomes Louisville favorites Wax Fang (1pm) and Howell Dawdy (2pm) into the studio, World Cafe Host, Talia Schlanger, drops the needle on some Halloween tunes from 6-8pm, Woody’s Haunted Roadhouse opens at 8 and more!