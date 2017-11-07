Hamilton Leithauser released the excellent I Had A Dream That You Were Mine, a collaboration with Rostam, late last year. Now between records, and with the freedom of a solo artist, Leithauser has gifted us all with a new single and once again finds him teaming up with another great artist, Angel Olsen. The former frontman of The Walkmen spoke with Kyle Meredith about the track’s origins, his duet partner, the video, and what we can expect next.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)” below!