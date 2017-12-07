Listen for special holiday programs from American Routes, Sound Opinions, your favorite WFPK hosts and more! And tune in New Year’s Eve day for our “Top Party Songs of All Time” countdown followed by a broadcast from Headliners sponsored by Falls City Beer! Full details below!

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

–KENTUCKY HOMEFRONT HANUKKAH SPECIAL (8-9am)

All of your questions about Hanukkah will be answered with musical selections from Louisville cantors and a house band featuring Louisville’s own Brigid Kaelin, Steve Cooley, Aaron Bibelhauser, and Dennis Ledford.

TUESDAY, DEC. 19

–A ROADHOUSE CHRISTMAS (8-9pm)

Woodrow on the Radio spins the Christmas platters that matter!

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20

–SIR MICROCOSM HOLIDAY SPECIAL (8-9pm)

Jim James and Dave Givan take you on a holiday trip through time and space…



THURSDAY, DEC. 21

–SOUND OPINIONS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR (8-9pm)

Jim and Greg welcome back their favorite bearer of holiday music cheer, collector Andy Cirzan.



FRIDAY, DEC. 22

–A MAIDEN RADIO CHRISTMAS (Noon-1pm)

Listen for a special Live Lunch broadcast with Maiden Radio and friends!

–FRIDAY RIDE HOME (5-6pm)

Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Hour with vintage Christmas songs!

–WORLD CAFÉ (6-8pm)

Priscilla Presley on the new album, Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

–A SOUND CLASH CHRISTMAS WITH MATT ANTHONY (8-midnight)

Matt sprinkles in some holiday music on this edition of the Sound Clash with a special tribute to James Brown in the 11 O’clock hour. The “Godfather of Soul” passed away on Christmas Day in 2006.

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

–LIVE FROM PRESERVATION HALL HOLIDAY SPECIAL (6-8am)

American Routes celebrates with live performances by Irma Thomas, the Preservation Hall Legacy Quintet, and the Blind Boys of Alabama. Listen for interviews with Irma Thomas and Jimmy Carter of the Blind Boys of Alabama as well!

–CHRISTMAS MIX W/Mark Murdock (9am-noon)

Tune in for fun, upbeat holiday related songs from all genres including indie-rock, country, punk rock, R&B and your favorite holiday classics

— RELICS CHRISTMAS W/Duke Meyer (4-7pm)

Holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

–LITTLE STEVENS UNDERGROUND GARAGE (7-9pm)

It’s our favorite time of year in the Underground Garage. It’s time for our annual Christmas A Go-Go show, the wildest Christmas party in town, baby.

–BLUES PARTY CHRISTMAS (10pm-12am)

Holiday blues you can use from BB King to Charles Brown!

–A ROADHOUSE CHRISTMAS WITH WOODROW ON THE RADIO! (12-1am)

From Otis Redding to Bob Wills, Woody spins the Christmas platters that matter!

SUNDAY, DEC. 24

–A VERY JAZZY CHRISTMAS (8am-3pm)

Join WFPK jazz hosts Danny O’Bryan, John LaBarbera, Dick Sisto and Matt Anthony for holiday jazz greats old, new and in-between!

–WORLD FORCE REGGAE CHRISTMAS (3-5pm)

Christmas edition with Ibuka and Benny!

— ROOTS & BOOTS HILLBILLY HOLIDAY WITH MICHAEL YOUNG (5 – 8pm)

Listen for Christmas songs from contemporary Americana artists, stars from country music’s heyday, and singing cowboys of old.

— SUNDAY BLUEGRASS WITH BERK BRYANT (8-11pm)

Berk hosts A Bluegrass Christmas Special!

MONDAY, DEC. 25

— “CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED (6-10am)

Listen for Michael Young’s crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!

–RELICS CHRISTMAS (10am-1pm)

Duke Meyer spins holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

–THE BIG TINY DESK HOLIDAY SPECIAL (1-2pm)

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music’s Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

–JAZZ PIANO CHRISTMAS (2-3pm)

Join the Kennedy Center and NPR Music for a special Mardi Gras themed holiday concert. Pianists are Marcia Ball, Helen Sung, Joanne Brackeen and Abelita Mateus. Hosted by Felix Contreras.

–A MAIDEN RADIO CHRISTMAS (3-4pm)

Listen for this re-broadcast of a very special WFPK Live Lunch featuring Maiden Radio and friends!

–LIVE FROM PRESERVATION HALL HOLIDAY SPECIAL (4-6pm)

American Routes celebrates with live performances by Irma Thomas, the Preservation Hall Legacy Quintet, and the Blind Boys of Alabama. Listen for interviews with Irma Thomas and Jimmy Carter of the Blind Boys of Alabama as well!

–WORLD CAFÉ CHRISTMAS (6-8pm)

Holiday songs and an interview with Priscilla Presley on the new album, Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

–ALL SONGS CONSIDERED FOR THE HOLIDAYS (8-9pm)

Kacey Musgraves, Conor Oberst and more special guests join All Songs hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton on a steam engine to the North Pole.

FRIDAY, DEC. 29

–WORLD CAFÉ YEAR-END SPECIAL (6-8pm)

On this special edition of the World Cafe, Talia Schlanger wraps up a week highlighting favorite interviews of 2017.

SATURDAY, DEC. 30

–LITTLE STEVEN’S UNDERGROUND GARAGE NEW YEAR’S SPECIAL (7-9pm)

Tune in for the Underground Garage New Years show, where we sum up all the wonderful things that happened this past year; including Steven’s list of the “Coolest movies and books”. We’ll also run down the top 20 “Coolest Songs In the World” this year and then some. Come join us for the world’s only Rock n’ Roll dance party on the radio!

SUNDAY, DEC. 31

–THE INNER EAR (11am-noon)

Dick Sisto reveals his top jazz albums of 2017!

–BEST PARTY SONGS OF ALL TIME (NOON-9pm)

WFPK music hosts spend the day counting down your favorite party jams!

–WFPK NEW YEAR’S PLAYER’S BALL (9pm – 1am)

DJs Woodrow On The Radio and Matt Anthony live from Headliners with Zach Longoria Project and special guests taking the stage at 10:00 for a live set of 70’s soul on the radio to ring in the New Year! You can attend this event. More info here.

MONDAY, JAN. 1

–RELICS FIRSTS FOR THE NEW YEAR with Duke Meyer (6 – 9am)

Duke hosts a show filled with number one hits, first albums and one hit wonders!

–A FRESH START with Stacy Owen (9-10am)

Listen for songs about hopes and dreams the New Year can bring by Death Cab For Cutie, The Zombies, Decemberists and more!

— HOW MANY ROADS…? BOB DYLAN’S BACK PAGES (10am-noon)

Dylan’s early, classic, rare and more recent recordings along with comments from Joan Baez and filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker (“Don’t Look Back”). Also Dylan’s music as played by the Byrds and the Band, Stevie Wonder and Nina Simone, Doug Sahm and Sandy Denny.

–“HANK WILLIAMS, SR. SPECIAL” with Berk Bryant (Noon – 3pm)

New Year’s Day tradition honoring the great Hank Williams, Sr. with rare recordings, interviews, and the expertise of Mr. Berk Bryant on the day Hank died.

–LITTLE STEVEN’S UNDERGROUND GARAGE NEW YEAR’S SPECIAL (3-5pm)

Tune in for the Underground Garage New Years show, where we sum up all the wonderful things that happened this past year; including Steven’s list of the “Coolest movies and books”. We’ll also run down the top 20 “Coolest Songs In the World” this year and then some. Come join us for the world’s only Rock n’ Roll dance party on the radio!

–SOUND OPINIONS BEST OF 2017 (5-6pm)

2017 was full of highly anticipated releases and unexpected gems from relatively unknown artists. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot reveal their lists of the Best Albums of 2017.

–WORLD CAFÉ NEW YEARS SPECIAL (6-8pm)

SUNDAY, JAN. 7

–ROOTS AND BOOTS YEAR END SPECIAL (5pm-8pm)

Michael Young shares his top Americana albums of 2017!

