Alynda Segarra has taken Hurray For The Riff Raff to new levels on the incisive and timely new album, The Navigator. The 12 original songs were inspired by Segarra’s own journey from the Bronx to the downtown punk scene and beyond, in search of her identity. The track Hungry Ghost is an introspective anthem about trying to find your own identity. Check out the video and grab Hungry Ghost while you can. It’s WFPK’s Download of the Week.

Download Hungry Ghost by Hurry For The Riff Raff