Iron and Wine has graced us with yet another single from his upcoming album Beast Epic. “Thomas County Law” showcases Sam Beam’s folky, stripped-down style, even reaching back to his early sound. The new LP also looks to be a personal album for Beam, who stated “this collection speaks to the beauty and pain of growing up after you’ve already grown up. For me, that experience has been more generous in its gifts and darker in its tragedies.” The album is set to release August 25th, just in time for his headlining spot at WFPK Waterfront Wednesday on August 30th, with Louisville’s own James Lindsey and In Lightning!