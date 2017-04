Is Jack White up to something? Or maybe the Tom Waits line of “What’s he building in there?” is better suited.

White dropped a surprise mostly-instrumental single on Friday, which has led to rampant speculation of a third solo album. With no official news, speculation is all we have, but let’s remember that it was an instrumental single that launched the last record, too.

Until we know, let’s have some loud fun with this one, and hope it makes a few live appearances in the not-so-distant future.