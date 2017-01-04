The anticipation has been high for quite some time for the new James Lindsey record. 2016 was a big year for the artist formerly known as Jalin Roze, thanks to guest spots on cuts from folks like House Ghost (“Gold Watch”), and it’s ultimately made us want a solo disc even more. As fate would have it, those prayers will be answered on Jan. 20 with the release of the Same Sky EP. The first single even tags in another Louisville favorite, Otis Junior, to help on the hook. Listen above and then grab tickets to his next show at the Speed Museum on Jan. 21.