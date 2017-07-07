Jecorey “1200” Arthur is a musician, rapper, performance artist, business owner, teacher and more than anything, an advocate for music that changes people’s lives, specifically youth who don’t have music programs in their schools. In addition to traveling to Boys & Girls Clubs across America to teach them the power of music, he’s also heading up a special performance this Saturday, July 8 called A Young Person’s Guide to Local Music at the Kentucky Center for The Arts‘ Bomhard Theatre. Special guests include local artists Cheyenne Mize, Church Friends, and Kendall Carter. Each artist will focus on a different genre of music and that’s genre’s history. The program starts at 4pm and is a free all ages event.