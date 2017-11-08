For Jen Cloher’s new self-titled LP, she found herself writing about something that hit really close to home. She and fellow Australian artist Courtney Barnett hadn’t been together long before Barnett’s career took off in a very big way. Dealing with a long distance relationship and battling through envy of wanting the same success found it’s way into the lyrics, as did the hardships of being a working musician. Cloher spoke with Kyle Meredith about mining her personal life while still being with her partner, Australia’s gay marriage laws (they currently can’t, but still call themselves married anyway), and US politics.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Forgot Myself” below!