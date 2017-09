The new Jessica Lea Mayfield LP, Sorry is Gone, deals with some pretty big issues, mainly domestic abuse, something that Mayfield experienced firsthand for the past few years. She spoke with Kyle Meredith about taking her life back and beginning the process of moving on, and how she’s trying to keep the subject from being as taboo as it is.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Sorry Is Gone” below. And catch Jessica Lea Nov 18 at Zanzabar!