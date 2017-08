“Sorry Is Gone”, the title track to Jessica Lea Mayfield’s next album due Sept.29th, is a song of empowerment that finds the singer moving past a difficult period in her life. Despite the weight of that, the song feels breezy, flowing and freeing. Don’t be sorry, grab the single now while you can, it’s WFPK’s Download of the Week.

Download SORRY IS GONE by JESSICA LEA MAYFIELD here