What started out as an idea that famed pianist Jim Brickman had with actress Jane Lynch about doing a Christmas variety show in the 60s/70s style, turned into a full on holiday album, A Joyful Christmas. Brickman spoke with Kyle Meredith about his latest collection and it’s guest stars, writing an instant standard with “The Gift,” and asking Dick Van Dyke to join in.

Listen to the interview above and then check out his collaboration with Five for Fighting on “Christmas Where You Are”!